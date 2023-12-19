Malaysia’s Health Minister reveals bold move: Not returning to Covid lockdowns

Photo courtesy of East Asia Forum

Malaysia‘s Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, declared yesterday, December 18, that the country has no plans to reinstate the dreaded Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

“For the time being, we are not considering reinstating the MCO, although a lot of people are talking about it on X.”

The minister assured the public that despite a surge in infections, the situation is well-managed thanks to the Health Ministry’s robust five-point Covid-19 management plan. This includes the innovative TRIIS system for community tracing, health facility monitoring, and the digital revolution of pandemic management through the MySejahtera app.

“At present, the situation is not causing a burden on our health facilities.

“Do not be alarmed, but at the same time, take precautionary measures. Maintain your distance from one another, practice good hygiene, wear masks in indoor or crowded spaces, and get booster shots, especially those in the high-risk categories.”

Despite a 62% increase in reported cases during the week of December 10 to 16, with 97% considered low-risk, the minister emphasised readiness for any potential surge.

“The Ministry of Health is also closely monitoring the capacity of hospitals in terms of bed management and patient treatment.”

Ensuring that Malaysia’s vaccine supply is ample, Health Director General Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan encouraged citizens to schedule booster jabs. However, the country is actively procuring Pfizer’s new Covid-19 vaccine to combat emerging variants, reported Channel News Asia.

“We are still in the procurement stage because it is new. This process will take time; in terms of supply, it is quite difficult now.”

Amidst the uncertainties, Dr Radzi affirmed that existing vaccines remain effective against current variants and sub-variants. Malaysia, having experienced varying restrictions since the first movement control order in March 2020, seems determined to tackle the pandemic without resorting to drastic measures.

