Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep

A Malaysian man was found dead in his bedroom at a house in Nan today, October 25, after going to bed as usual the night before. His girlfriend discovered his body the following morning, with the cause of death still unknown.

The man, identified as 62 year old Tham, was found at a house in Du Tai subdistrict, Mueang Nan district, after Nan police received a report through the 191 emergency hotline.

Officers from Mueang Nan Police Station, Nan Tourist Police, investigators, a doctor from Nan Hospital and forensic officers attended the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police questioned his girlfriend, identified as Jiraporn, who said they had lived together with their child for more than nine years.

Jiraporn said Tham had no known underlying medical conditions and had gone to bed normally the night before.

The following morning, she became concerned when he did not come downstairs for breakfast. She went upstairs to check on him and found that he had died before contacting police.

Police and a doctor conducted an initial examination of the body, while forensic officers photographed the scene and collected evidence.

The cause of death has not yet been established, and Tham’s body has been sent for further examination to determine what happened.

Tourist police also advised Jiraporn on the legal procedures and arrangements for the body. Officers are preparing to contact the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand to notify Tham’s relatives and coordinate the necessary procedures.

Related news