Major international drug ring busted in Thailand: Over 15 million meth pills and 105 million baht assets seized

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant international drug ring has been dismantled, leading to the arrest of the operation’s leader and the seizure of over 15 million methamphetamine pills, and more than one tonne each of heroin, ketamine, and ice. The operation also netted assets worth approximately 105 million baht.

The announcement came today from the Anti-Narcotics Police Headquarters, spearheaded by Kittirat Phanphet, Deputy Commissioner of the National Police, along with Nirund Lueamsri, Assistant Commissioner of the National Police. The arrests were part of the crackdown on drug trafficking networks in December last year, in line with the National Police Commander’s policy to apprehend criminals and seize their assets to curb the drug epidemic in Thailand.

Over the month, the Anti-Narcotics Police Headquarters successfully busted four drug trafficking cases, arresting six suspects and seizing over 16 million methamphetamine pills, 27 kilogrammes of heroin, and about 105 million baht (US$3,041,274) worth of assets. The suspects were caught while secretly transporting the drugs in their vehicles from the northern and northeastern regions to the central region.

Among the arrested were Anan, the commander, and Suriya, the finance officer, of the major international drug trafficking network linked to the cross-border drug smuggling network, reported KhaoSod.

Authorities also seized 1.5 tonnes of ice being transported for international distribution at a pier in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The drugs were destined for Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In another incident, a police officer was killed during a confrontation with drug traffickers in Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai, while attempting to intercept 1,000 kilogrammes of ice.

Follow us on :













The network is believed to be linked to Chanchai, or Captain Tui, a former captain who smuggled drugs by boat. Although they are different networks, authorities previously arrested a network transporting 999 kilogrammes of ice and 1,200 kilogrammes of ketamine at a pier in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao. Captain Tui, who fled abroad, is currently being pursued. Authorities are monitoring the network as there may be a new commander emerging.

Kittirat added that in December, police arrested 19 major drug trafficking operations, extended the arrests to 23 related suspects, and seized more than 15 million methamphetamine pills, over 1,000 kilogrammes each of heroin, ketamine, and ice, 11 kilogrammes of cocaine, and more than 414 million baht (US$ 11,991,311) in assets.