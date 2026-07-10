Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol

A man was arrested in Maha Sarakham today, July 10, after allegedly entering the wrong Google Maps location while travelling to collect methamphetamine pills, leading him into an area where police were conducting patrols.

Police noticed a motorcyclist behaving suspiciously while travelling along a road in Kham Riang subdistrict, Kantharawichai district. Officers said the rider repeatedly moved his arms and legs and occasionally cut in front of other vehicles in an unsafe manner.

Police followed the motorcyclist and detained him when he stopped at a red light. During a search, officers allegedly found two methamphetamine pills hidden inside the motorcycle and identified the rider as 25 year old Ratchaphon Wesa.

Police examined Ratchaphon’s mobile phone and allegedly found communications with a drug trafficking network, including coordinates for a drug collection point.

According to police, Ratchaphon selected the wrong Khwao Yai location in Google Maps. The app directed him to Khwao Yai subdistrict in Kantharawichai district, while the actual drug collection point was in a village of the same name in Khwao subdistrict, Mueang Maha Sarakham district.

Police said the navigation error caused Ratchaphon to become lost and encounter investigators who were patrolling the area.

During questioning, Ratchaphon reportedly confessed and led officers to a roadside tree near the entrance to a village in Khwao subdistrict, where a black plastic package containing methamphetamine pills had allegedly been concealed underground.

Police said the package contained 20 blue plastic bags holding 2,000 pills. Matichon reported that officers seized a total of 4,002 methamphetamine pills during the investigation.

A urine test allegedly detected methamphetamine in Ratchaphon’s system. Police also seized his motorcycle and mobile phone as evidence.

Ratchaphon was charged with possessing a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine pills, with intent to sell, consuming illegal drugs, and driving after consuming illegal drugs. He reportedly confessed to all charges.

Ratchaphon told police that he usually consumed around 10 methamphetamine pills a day and had taken five pills before his arrest. He claimed that he was experiencing hallucinations and restlessness while following GPS directions to collect the drugs.

Police are investigating other people allegedly connected to the drug network. Ratchaphon and the seized evidence were transferred to Khwao Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings.