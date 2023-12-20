Magical sunset kiss: Discover the hidden ‘Kissing Mountain Cave’ in Khao Sam Roi Yot

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In the heart of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park lies a mesmerising secret: the Kissing Mountain Cave, an enchanting spectacle of rocks that come alive as a romantic silhouette during sunset.

As the sun dips below the horizon, witness nature’s own love story unfold. The rocks, strategically positioned, cast a shadow that resembles a tender kiss shared between two lovers. It’s a breathtaking moment that will leave you spellbound.

To embark on this magical journey, follow these coordinates. Entrance fees are as follows:

• Thai nationals: Adults 40 baht, Children 20 baht

• Foreigners: Adults 200 baht, Children 100 baht

And for the boat ride, it’s a steal at 600 baht per boat (up to four people). The round-trip adventure spans two hours, with services available from 7am to 6.30pm, reported The Nation.

For more details, contact (032) 821 568 or (098) 696 9493. Before you set sail, remember these key tips:

• Safety First: Wear life jackets throughout the boat ride.

• Follow the Rules: Adhere to regulations outlined in the 2019 National Parks Act.

• Protect the Environment: Say no to feeding animals, bringing pets, and harming the pristine surroundings.

