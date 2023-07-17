Magazine ranks Thailand 9th best retirement spot on Earth

Photo via iStock.

Thailand secured its position as the world’s ninth-best retirement spot on International Living Magazine’s 2023 Annual Global Retirement Index. The index ranks countries based on their suitability for retirees, taking into account various factors including cost of living, cost of healthcare, cultural activities, and more.

In the 2023 index, Thailand shares the spotlight with other popular retirement destinations such as Portugal, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Spain, Greece, and France. Notably, Thailand is the only Asian country featured in this esteemed group.

International Living acknowledges that the index’s output is not meant to be scientific, however, it is based on the opinions and experiences of hundreds of retirees living in various countries.

The magazine acknowledges Thailand’s expat appeal, citing its affordable cost of living combined with an enriched way of life. The country offers excellent opportunities in real estate, particularly for foreigners who can easily purchase condos and find bargains throughout the market. Additionally, Thailand boasts exceptional healthcare facilities, further enhancing its allure as a retirement destination.

To further bolster its appeal, the Thai government implemented investment promotion measures aimed at attracting foreign investors. Efforts are underway to enhance transportation networks within the country, ensuring domestic and international connectivity. These initiatives, coupled with the promotion of the creative economy, are expected to drive foreign investment in housing, generate employment opportunities, and boost income for the Thai population.

One retiree living in Thailand, Rachel Devlin, said…

“After living in Chiang Mai, a large city in the north of Thailand, my life could not be better. Over the last seven years, I have not been bored, not even for a minute. These days I enjoy a more active and healthier lifestyle. Happily, I have found a plethora of local events, including music, art, food festivals and locally run courses.”

With its unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and welcoming communities, Thailand continues to captivate retirees from around the world.