Northern Thailand becomes refuge for over 9,000 Myanmar conflict evacuees

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The northern province of Thailand, Mae Hong Son, has become a refuge for over 9,000 civilians forced to evacuate due to the escalating conflict in Myanmar. This report has been confirmed by relevant authorities who stated that 9,064 refugees sought shelter in three districts of the province, namely Mae Sariang, Khun Yuam and Muang. There are already measures in place to offer these refugees provisional assistance.

The refugees have been spread across five different shelter locations, which include Ban Sao Hin in Sao Hin of Mae Sariang, with 3,431 occupants, Ban Phaekhae in Mae Ki of Ban Khun Yuam, which currently houses 82 individuals, Ban Joprakhi in Mae Khong of Mae Sariang with 726 occupants, Ban Anu in Mae Khong of Mae Sariang which has a total of 316 people and finally Ban Mai Nai Soi in Pangmoo in Muang district, providing shelter for 3,771 refugees, reported Bangkok Post.

In a separate incident, three members of the Karenni Army (KA) endured injuries as a result of airstrikes conducted between 6pm on one day and 6pm on the following day, as revealed by intelligence sources gathered along the border. These airstrikes were a retaliatory response from the Myanmar military forces, for a confrontation instigated by the KA fighters.

It was divulged that the military used FTC-200G and K-8 aircraft to execute their retaliatory airstrikes. Sources report that four airstrikes were launched within a 24-hour window. The ongoing power struggle is characterised by instances of rebel groups launching attacks on military bases, such as the instance at Ban Doi Sang in Pangmoo and an outpost in Mokjampae, both in the Muaeng district.

By sealing off vital routes, these rebel groups have essentially forced the Myanmar military to deploy troops, weapons and necessary supplies via helicopter. The conflict has led to drastic measures, putting innocent lives at risk and forcing people to seek refuge. This evolving situation continues to pose a serious challenge for regional authorities and humanitarian organisations.