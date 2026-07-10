Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 9:09 AM
50 1 minute read
Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters
Edited photo made with photo from Chiang Mai News

Police arrested and defrocked the abbot of a well-known temple in Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province, today, July 9, after allegedly finding heroin hidden in his living quarters.

The search followed numerous complaints from residents, who had raised concerns about the abbot’s behaviour and suspected that he might be involved in illegal drug activity.

Details of the arrest were shared on the Pang Mapha Police Station Facebook page following an operation involving local investigators, Border Patrol Police Company 336, Pang Mapha district officials, and soldiers from Infantry Company 722.

An abbot in Mae Hong Son was arrested and defrocked after a search prompted by residents’ suspicions found heroin hidden in his quarters.
Photo via Chiang Mai News

The joint team surrounded the temple before officers entered the abbot’s quarters to conduct a search.

Inside, they allegedly found an unspecified quantity of heroin concealed in the quarters. Heroin is classified as a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

The substance was seized as evidence, while the abbot was taken into custody for initial questioning.

Officials later arranged for him to leave the monkhood before transferring him and the seized evidence to investigators at Pang Mapha Police Station.

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An abbot in Mae Hong Son was arrested and defrocked after a search prompted by residents’ suspicions found heroin hidden in his quarters.
Photo via Chiang Mai News

He faces a charge of unlawful possession of a Category 1 narcotic. The case remains under investigation.

The operation was part of continuing efforts by police, district officials, border patrol officers, and military personnel to tackle illegal drugs in Pang Mapha district.

Police said the search was carried out in response to residents’ complaints and concerns about suspected drug activity in the community.

An abbot in Mae Hong Son was arrested and defrocked after a search prompted by residents’ suspicions found heroin hidden in his quarters.
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Elsewhere, police in Maha Sarakham arrested the abbot of Wat Nong Sim Yai after a drug test revealed methamphetamine use. The abbot admitted to using the drug, claiming curiosity as his motive.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 9:09 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.