Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters

Police arrested and defrocked the abbot of a well-known temple in Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province, today, July 9, after allegedly finding heroin hidden in his living quarters.

The search followed numerous complaints from residents, who had raised concerns about the abbot’s behaviour and suspected that he might be involved in illegal drug activity.

Details of the arrest were shared on the Pang Mapha Police Station Facebook page following an operation involving local investigators, Border Patrol Police Company 336, Pang Mapha district officials, and soldiers from Infantry Company 722.

The joint team surrounded the temple before officers entered the abbot’s quarters to conduct a search.

Inside, they allegedly found an unspecified quantity of heroin concealed in the quarters. Heroin is classified as a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

The substance was seized as evidence, while the abbot was taken into custody for initial questioning.

Officials later arranged for him to leave the monkhood before transferring him and the seized evidence to investigators at Pang Mapha Police Station.

He faces a charge of unlawful possession of a Category 1 narcotic. The case remains under investigation.

The operation was part of continuing efforts by police, district officials, border patrol officers, and military personnel to tackle illegal drugs in Pang Mapha district.

Police said the search was carried out in response to residents’ complaints and concerns about suspected drug activity in the community.

Elsewhere, police in Maha Sarakham arrested the abbot of Wat Nong Sim Yai after a drug test revealed methamphetamine use. The abbot admitted to using the drug, claiming curiosity as his motive.