Luxury van and parked truck collision results in tragic fatal crash in central Thailand

A luxury van collided with a parked 18-wheeler truck late last night, resulting in the van driver’s death in central Thailand. The truck driver admitted that he had not activated any warning or hazard lights when parked. The fatal truck crash accident took place at 11.30pm yesterday, according to Police Lieutenant Damrong Sukchoosi, the investigative officer at Bang Kaew Police Station.

The incident occurred on the road leading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, route 3, approximately 1 kilometre from Theparat Road in Bang Chalong Sub-district, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province.

Authorities were notified of a van crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler truck. Responding to the fatal accident, Bang Phli Hospital medical staff and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

On arrival, they found a black Alphard van with auction registration plate number 8 กว 1001 of Bangkok in a severely damaged condition. Debris from the van was scattered across the road.

The other vehicle involved was an 18-wheeler container truck, with a white head registered as 81-0809 of Bangkok and a tail registered as 65-0049 of Bangkok. The truck was parked in the left lane of the road, showing significant damage at the rear, with its back wheels detached from their original position and wedged underneath the tail of the truck, reported Khao Sod.

Inside the van, authorities found the body of Tahg. Heng Tat, a 52 year old Malaysian, died in the driver’s seat with a severe facial wound caused by the impact of the crash.

After an initial examination and recording of the details, authorities took photographs for evidence before handing over the body to the forensic department at Samut Prakan Rama Hospital.

Upon questioning the 57 year old truck driver, Yin, he claimed that he had been driving to collect a container from a yard and was en route to another location when he stopped to rest at the accident scene for about two hours.

He only became aware of the crash when the van hit the rear of his truck. He confessed that he had not activated any warning or hazard lights while parked.

Preliminary investigations led the police to take Yin in for further questioning at Bang Kaew Police Station, where they considered pressing charges of negligence leading to the death of another person.

