Luxury Porsche worth 5 million baht goes up in flames after crashing in Phitsanulok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Porsche Panamera, estimated to be worth no less than 5 million baht, was found engulfed in flames after veering off the road and crashing into an electric pole at 1.40am this morning, in the Phlai Chumphon area of Phitsanulok. Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident scene only to find the driver missing.

Upon arrival at the scene in Phlai Chumphon Subdistrict, Phitsanulok, emergency services encountered the white Porsche ablaze, with firefighters from the municipal office and volunteers from Prasat Boonsathan Foundation battling the fierce flames for approximately two hours before bringing the fire under control. Remarkably, there were no casualties or fatalities discovered.

Thanakorn Tharariyo, a rescue worker from the Prasat Boonsathan Foundation, expressed his surprise upon finding no driver or passengers at the scene. He speculated that relatives might have taken the occupants for medical treatment before the team’s arrival. Furthermore, the collision caused a widespread power outage, which the electricity authority addressed subsequently.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are actively seeking the Porsche’s owner to proceed with legal action, given that government property was damaged in the incident. The absence of the driver at the crash site has led to an urgent search, reported KhaoSod.

As the authorities work to unravel the circumstances of the crash, questions linger about the moments leading up to the accident and the whereabouts of the individuals involved. This incident has also drawn attention to road safety concerns and the potential consequences of high-speed driving.

