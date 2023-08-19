Luxury car owner threatens debt collectors with pistol before fleeing

Image screenshot via Red Skull, Twitter

The video of a posh sedan owner brandishing a pistol to threaten repossession officials, before speeding off, became viral. On August 18th, a video shared by Twitter user ‘Red Skull’ showed a debt collection agency attempting to seize a luxurious car due after consecutive defaults on instalment payments, only to be threatened by the debtor who fled the scene in his vehicle.

As shown in the clip, the finance company’s staff were preparing to seize a red Mustang, affixing papers on the car’s doors, front and rear hoods, as well as the fuel tank. This process is intended to prepare the vehicle for repossession and deter any unauthorized use. Unpredictably, the car’s owner arrived at the scene, ripped off the papers stuck on one of the doors, displayed a pistol, and sped away.

One of the shell-shocked female finance officials expressed that they would be filing a police report. The firearm incident was captured in said video, which spread widely across social media platforms without delay, reports Khao Sod Online.

“This will be reported to the authorities. We got the gun on tape,” she was heard saying during the recording.

