Luxurious dog life goes viral: Ordinary Thai dog’s 30 million baht condo (video)

Photo: Sanook

A Thai dog of ordinary appearance, known by the name Dikky, is living in a luxurious condominium in central Bangkok, worth over 30 million baht. The luxurious dog life came to light after property consultant and TikTok user @tamonwank posted a clip reviewing the Sukhumvit Heart’s condominium.

The sight of the Thai breed dog staring from an opulent apartment across the street turned into a viral sensation, leaving netizens envious of the canine’s lifestyle.

Ananda Development, in a recent Facebook post, confirmed that the dog, Dikky, is a female and resides in the Ashton Residence 41 project.

The company also shared the dog’s backstory as narrated by her adoptive parents. Dikky was a stray, her mother was hit by a car and lost her life, and her siblings were euthanised, leaving her alone.

The owner of the Ashton Residence 41 apartment took Dikky in and has been looking after her well. Despite the harsh start to her life without her mother and siblings, Dikky now lives a luxurious dog life, as evident from her photographs, reported Sanook.

“Dikky’s a female, and she does live in the Ashton Residence 41 project. We’ve got permission from her owners to share her pictures. Now, you can see how cute she is.

“As for her background, her owners told us she was a stray. Her mother was hit by a car and died, and her siblings were put to sleep, leaving her alone. The owner of the Ashton Residence 41 apartment decided to take Dikky in and look after her.

Follow us on :













“Even though she didn’t get to live with her mother and siblings, she now lives with her adoptive parents who take very good care of her. You can see from the pictures how happy Dikky is!”

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.