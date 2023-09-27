Lizard love leads to lottery luck in northern Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod.

Residents of Nakhon Ratchasima province believe that witnessing lucky lizards mating inside a house brings good luck, particularly with the lottery. This belief was sparked by a 52 year old woman named Suwong Srinith, who discovered two lizards mating in her house located at 142/1 Moo 1, in Mueang, Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The event was captured on video, which quickly spread amongst the local community, prompting many to interpret it as a sign of impending fortune.

People have been trying to decipher the lucky lottery numbers from this incident. Some are combining the house number with the lizards’ presumed age, resulting in the numbers 72 and 42, whereas others are interpreting the number to be 62, following their traditional belief.

One villager, who had previously witnessed a similar occurrence and subsequently won the lottery, is convinced that this sign will bring good luck.

The villager, known as Nong Paen, reportedly conducted a ceremony to pay respects to the Wesuwann deity, seeking blessings and luck in the upcoming lottery. Nong Paen then wrote down the numbers 3 and 2, interpreted to be lucky numbers.

The locals firmly believe that the family residing in that house or their descendants will experience good fortune. They state that these lucky lizards do not mate openly for everyone to see so easily, which is why this event is considered a good omen. The interpreted lottery numbers will be used to purchase tickets for the lottery draw on October 1, reported KhaoSod.

In related lottery news, in a house in Phayao province, Thailand, residents spotted a distinctive gecko on their wall. Believing in the local superstition that geckos are omens of good luck, the homeowner decided to take a chance with the lottery using the house number. These geckos, quite plump and measuring around 10 to 12 centimetres in length, have proven to be quite a rare find. Read more HERE.

