Thailand expects the Loy Krathong 2026 festival to generate approximately 6 billion baht in tourism revenue, with the government forecasting an 8% increase in tourism income compared with the same period last year.

Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the forecast at a press conference on November 19.

This year’s Loy Krathong festival falls on November 24, the full-moon night of the 12th month in the Thai lunar calendar.

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Ploythalay said the government considers Loy Krathong an important part of its strategy to promote Thai tourism through traditional festivals and cultural events.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul said five distinctive celebrations in Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Tak, Samut Songkhram and Roi Et would be among this year’s festival highlights.

Another major event will take place in Ayutthaya, where the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the Colours of the Waterway festival from November 21 to 24 at the Ancient Palace and Wat Phra Si Sanphet.

The government also plans to propose Loy Krathong for inclusion on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, recognising the festival’s cultural significance.

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With these tourism promotion activities, the government expects nationwide tourism revenue during the festival period to increase by 8% compared with the corresponding period last year. Total revenue generated by Loy Krathong is forecast to reach approximately 6 billion baht.

Alongside the economic promotion, Ploythalay urged the public to prioritise safety during the celebrations. She recommended following three precautions: keeping children within sight, avoiding alcohol consumption and refraining from entering waterways to collect money from floating krathongs.

According to government information, drowning while attempting to retrieve money from krathongs has been identified as a leading cause of deaths during the festival.

Officials therefore encouraged people to enjoy the celebrations responsibly and avoid putting themselves or others at risk.

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