Love triangle trouble: Jealous bigamist shoots third wife at T-shirt shop

A jealous Thai bigamist last night shot his third wife in a jealous rage at a second-hand T-shirt shop in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. Astonishingly, the victim was later rushed to the hospital by none other than the gunman himself.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station investigated the shooting scene at a three-and-a-half-storey building, which housed a second-hand clothes shop. Officers were greeted by blood stains in front of the building.

The police learned from witnesses that the victim was a 27 year old woman named Araya Aumsart, and she was rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the police. The gunman was Araya’s husband, 38 year old Chonkawee Deechan.

According to the hospital report, Araya was in serious condition, and the bullet is still stuck in her skull.

After further investigation, the superintendent of the Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station, Phuphon Thapcharoen, reported that the gunman, Chonkawee. He had three wives and had one child with his first wife. The first and second wives lived together with Chonkawee, while the third wife, Araya, resided in a separate location, occasionally staying with Chonkawee.

The violent act was motivated by jealousy. Chonkawee believed Araya was having a secret affair with another man and intended to leave him for this person. On the incident day, the two engaged in a heated argument which ended up in the shooting.

The police managed to apprehend Chonkawee and initially issued two charges against him including attempted murder and possession of the gun without permission.

According to the law, Chonkawee may face half of the punishment of Section 288 of the Criminal Law which states that whoever murders others shall be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

For the possession of the gun without a permit, Chonkawee will face imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. according to Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm.