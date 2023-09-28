Love on a ledge drama: Thai man rescued after his suicide attempt at Bangkok condo

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

Ratburana Police Station officers and rescuers successfully rescued a Thai man who attempted to commit suicide at a condominium in Bangkok after an emotional domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

The police and rescue team were called to the five-storey condominium on Soi Suksawat 62 in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district at around 9.20am yesterday, 27 September. On arrival, officers found a naked Thai man on the second-floor awning, later identified as 23 year old Autthakorn.

The rescue team rushed to remove Autthakorn from the awning but he refused help and tried to run away from the officers. Suddenly, the Thai man fell two floors and landed on the ground floor, injuring himself. Rescuers dashed to the ground floor, administered first aid and took him to Bang Pakork 3 Hospital.

Autthakorn’s neighbour called his girlfriend at 9am and she was rushed to the hospital. She said they argued the night before the incident and the woman decided to move out and had not contacted Autthakorn since.

After questioning Autthakorn, police reported that he lived on the fourth floor of the condominium. A security camera inside the condominium showed Autthakorn walking out of his room to the hallway. He then took off his clothes and jumped out of the stairwell window.

Luckily, the condominium had installed an awning on the second floor, breaking Autthakorn’s fall before he hit the concrete floor directly. The report did not mention the severity of the injuries to the Thai man.

A similar incident involving a conflict with a lover was reported on the same day. A Thai man vented his anguished emotions on a Facebook livestream after an argument with his wife, before committing suicide by shooting himself.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

