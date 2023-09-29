Lotus’s go pet-friendly shopping paw-tnership in 100 stores in Thailand

Photo vua Lotus's

Popular supermarket chain Lotus’s announced the trial of a pet-friendly mall model allowing customers to shop alongside their beloved pets in 100 stores across the country.

The global trend of pet humanisation is growing, driven by pet owners who view their furry companions as family members or see themselves as their pets’ parents. These devoted pet parents spare no effort, both emotionally and financially, to ensure their pets’ well-being, akin to the care they provide to their offspring.

In response to this trend, Lotus’s has introduced pet-friendly brunches to welcome pets and their parents to shop together in the supermarket, creating a smart community that matches customers’ lifestyles.

To bring pets into the supermarket, pet parents must meet four conditions, including:

Pets must be safely contained within a bag or a trolley.

Pet parents are responsible for providing an appropriate bag or cart for their furry companions.

Pets must not walk around inside Lotus’s.

Pets are not allowed in restaurants without a pet welcome restaurant sign.

This pioneering pet-friendly mall model is currently undergoing a trial run in 100 Lotus’s stores scattered throughout the country. For example, Lotus’s Chon Buri, Lotus’s Phuket, Lotus’s Chiang Mai, Lotus’s ICONSIAM, Lotus’s Pattaya, Lotus’s Roi Et, Lotus’s Yasothon, etc. The list of pet-friendly stores can be found here.

Other pet-friendly malls in Bangkok and surrounding areas are: the Central Festival EastVille, Mega Bangna, the Nine Rama 9, Habito Mall, the Commons Thonglor, the Circle Ratchapruk, Crystal Design Center (CDC), The EmQuartier, The Paseo Park Kanchanaphisek and K-Village.

Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt also supports the pet-friendly model as he announced the plan to create more pet-friendly public parks for all animal lovers to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with their pets. Behjakitti Prak on Ratchadaphisek Road became the first new pet-friendly area, and more are expected to come.

