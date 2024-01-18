Lottery vendor scoops 6 million baht lottery jackpot

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A lottery vendor in Nakhon Phanom province scooped the first prize jackpot in yesterday’s lottery draw. The winning ticket, number 105979 landed a 6 million baht bounty for the vendor.

The 63 year old lottery vendor, Onchan Suriyon, also known as Uan, resides at Ban Thung Mon, Village No. 8, Kham Toei Subdistrict, Mueang District, and set up her stall at Lan Phaya Si Sattanakarat. Relatives and friends flocked to express their congratulations on the front steps of the house.

Uan revealed that both her husband and son’s family sold lottery tickets. As for Uan, she has been a vendor for over 30 years. In the past, she had been defrauded by other vendors which made her indebted with more than 3 million baht.

Uan had to sell lottery tickets in the heat and wind every day to pay off her debts for more than five years at Phaya Srisatta Nakharat on the banks of the Mekong River in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality. She prayed every day to ask for luck to win the first prize to pay off her debts. She also went around making merit with her daughter and let a 69 year old man, named Pittaya Suriyon, man her lottery ticket stall in her place, reported Daily News.

On January 6, Uan travelled to Kham Chanod, Ban Dung District, Udon Thani Province with her husband and daughter to ask for good fortune.

“I prayed that I would like to win the lottery to pay off the debt within January. This month, the numbers 77, 78, and 79 came out, so my daughter went to buy lottery tickets with the last two numbers 77, and 78 and bought a set of five tickets ending in 79 to try her luck.

“After my husband returned to sell the lottery tickets, he had drawn four to five lottery tickets from his stall, of which there were two sets of the numbers 105979 and three sets of 109979, so my husband took one of these for himself to try his luck. Another ticket was sold to tourists in the Naga area.”

Big fortune

Follow us on :













After selling out the lottery tickets two days before the draw date while running errands in the city, Uan went back to her home province and asked her neighbour what the winning number was. The neighbour said that the last three digits that won the first prize was 979, so Uan checked her ticket and was overjoyed as she thought she had won the first prize and got 12 million baht.

However, she couldn’t find the other 105979 ticket. She scolded her husband for selling it. Uan’s husband took out the three other lottery tickets with the number 109979 that he had bought at Khamchanot to check. If the digit 5 had been 9, the couple would have won a whooping 60 million baht.