Lottery numbers soar: Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lucky tickets at 120 baht

Lottery fever is gripping Chiang Mai as locals throng to buy tickets bearing lucky numbers, Chinese calendar numbers, and lunar eclipse numbers. With lottery tickets still selling at high prices ranging from 100 to 120 baht per piece, people are flocking to markets and major vendors in the town, Mahidol Road, and Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road.

One lottery vendor, Phannee, reported that lucky lottery numbers continue to sell well, with people buying them as lucky charms that frequently win. The numbers for this round include 10, 11, 04, 89, 98, 99, 904, 411, 999, and also the numbers of the Piyamaharaj Day, 23, 523.

Chinese calendar numbers such as 86, 89, 986, and 189 are popular, as well as lunar eclipse numbers that coincided with the end of Buddhist Lent yesterday at 3.14am.

Ployprin, a fortune teller who calculates lottery numbers using astrology and extends the lucky numbers in the northern region, stated that the lottery for this round will be released on Wednesday, November 1. Some important numbers to consider are 4, 8, 2, 24, 42, 31, 36, 48, 38, 82, 14, 62, 16, 86, 18, 22, 44, and 88.

Ployprin continued that three-digit lottery numbers to watch out for include 248, 638, 468, 136, 145, 456, 134, 813, 228, 882, 558, 885, 442, 224, and 241. She warned to be wary of double numbers appearing again this round, due to the month consisting of the Ghost Festival, the Rabbit Moon Day, and significant Buddhist days (End of Buddhist Lent).

Meanwhile, Chatri Khunin, the President of Chiang Mai Disabled Lottery Sellers Association, warned the public to be aware of individuals posing as officials from the Government Lottery Office and Ministry of Finance.

These impersonators are tricking people into paying a small amount of money in exchange for special digital lottery quotas. Chatri further explained that digital lottery quotas are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis to the general public, and fraudulent allocation by these impersonators is impossible.

The public should, therefore, be cautious to avoid falling prey to such scams reported KhaoSod.

