Lottery expert reveals top numbers and zodiac predictions for 2023 in Thailand

A recent lottery show revealed the top lottery numbers for the upcoming draw tomorrow, along with promising predictions for five zodiac signs for the year 2024. This was presented by renowned lottery expert, Ball Parway.

The numbers that were highlighted include 425-97, a result of the New Year’s Day horoscope reading at a house built for Phya Naga in Uttaradit province. Furthermore, based on the seven-year trend for January 17, numbers 5 and 9 have always been drawn. Consequently, the top picks for this draw are 359, with preference given to 39. The best three-digit numbers for the first prize are 637 and 359.

In a surprising twist, Achan Chanya, the psychic card reader, experienced a shock when she drew numbers 979 and 35, which eerily matched the predictions.

When asked about the possibility of improvement for zodiac signs that had a challenging past year, Achan emphasized the power of good deeds. She said, If we do good deeds, think positively, and speak kindly, bad luck can turn into good fortune.

She proceeded to draw psychic cards for the zodiac signs predicted to transition from bad to good luck. For Cancer, she predicted continued rivalries but warned against anger and advised careful communication. Good friends and the possibility of acquiring new property, and vehicles, or moving in a positive direction were also indicated. The stock market was predicted to be favourable, with work and financial prospects looking bright.

For Libra, there were signs of inheritance, insurance money, and compensation. People in this sign were also expected to earn commissions. There was a positive outlook for jobs involving mental health support, with health problems expected to improve. Online sales were predicted to do well, and international travels for work were expected to be successful.

For Sagittarius, single individuals were expected to find love. However, she advised caution and verification as not all would be as it seems. Nightclub, bar, cafe, and lingerie businesses were predicted to do well. Health issues were expected, but nothing major.

Follow us on :













For Dragon, home repairs, particularly water leaks, roof damage, and electrical issues were predicted. Despite heated arguments, teamwork was advised. New homes, cars, and large gifts were expected.

For Aquarius, promotional work, hosting, entertainment, and all types of online jobs were expected to prosper. However, caution was advised around fire and legal issues. Good deeds were expected to yield positive results, reported KhaoSod.