Thai lottery enthusiasts in a flutter over auspicious numbers for January 17 draw

Thai lottery numbers for the draw on January 17 have sparked excitement throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, with various predictions being made. Several prominent figures, including Khun Phaen, Tuktaen Chonlada, and the Prime Minister, have been connected with these predictions.

Khun Phaen and Hong Prai

Khun Phaen and Hong Prai, while making a ceremonial offering, drew the numbers 9, 8, and 1, sparking interest among lottery enthusiasts. Similarly, the ceremonial tail number from the same event was 9, 8, and 3, 6, 2.

Sprinkling of sacred water

Another set of potential winning numbers comes from a ceremony involving the sprinkling of sacred water. The numbers 7 and 4 have frequently been seen in the water, with the number 7 appearing once again in the latest ceremony.

Tuktaen Chonlada

Tuktaen Chonlada, a well-known figure, was spotted drawing the number 60 from a ping pong ball. The number was revealed in a caption attached to her Instagram post, further increasing anticipation.

Kruba Boonchum

A beautiful sequence of numbers was also spotted on the vehicle registration plate of a vehicle used by the revered Kruba Boonchum. The number was 6789, which has led lottery enthusiasts to speculate on the numbers 60, 91, 67, and 40.

PM car registration

Adding to the intrigue, the prime minister was seen travelling in a Volkswagen van with the registration number นก 9999. The vehicle, spotted in Chiang Mai, attracted a large crowd of onlookers.

Kuman Thong reacts to offerings

A statue of a Kuman Thong was seen to react to red water and fruit offerings, leading to increased interest in the lottery. Approximately an hour after the offerings, the red water in the bottle reacted and bubbled up, shaking the tube.

Hi Apaporn

Hi Apaporn posted a picture of her lottery ticket on social media, showing the clear six-digit number 958513. This has generated excitement among lottery enthusiasts.

Thai dog barters tickets for treats

Finally, an animal lover posted a picture of a dog carrying a piece of paper with the number 56 on it, bringing a touch of humour and further speculation to the lottery predictions.