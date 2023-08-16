Highway collision leaves a lorry driver critically injured in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A grave accident occurred on the Thapratan Highway (Bangna-Trat Road), Kilometre 43, inbound lane, Bangkok, in which a lorry driver was severely injured. His 22-wheeler truck crashed into another stationary lorry of similar dimensions. Responding immediately, officials, along with paramedics from Bang Pakong Hospital and Chachoengsao rescue units equipped with vehicle-extraction tools, arrived at the scene at 3am today.

The unfolded highway collision event involved two heavy-duty vehicles, a Hino-branded 22-wheel trailer bearing mother registration 70-3770 and trailer registration 70-2872, both from Prachuap Khiri Khan and the stationary Yudee-branded 22-wheeler bearing mother registration 70-5218 and trailer registration 70-2721 from Rayong province. Reports reveal that the Hino lorry was driven by a man identified as Pongpetch, a 34 year old, who had parked it on the highway shoulder.

Due to the shocking impact, the ensuing highway collision led to the acute injury of the driver of the other vehicle, a 45 year old identified as Worachit, who was trapped in the wreckage. It took officers around five minutes to pry him free using special extraction tools. It was found that he sustained a severe injury to his right leg, nearly resulting in total amputation. Worachit received immediate first-aid at the site before being rushed to Chularat 11 Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

In his statement, Worachit recounted that he was driving back to Prachuap Khiri Khan when he reached the accident scene and suddenly dozed off. This momentary lapse of concentration led to his vehicle leaving the lane, causing it to crash full force into the parked 22-wheel lorry, resulting in his injury.

Follow us on :













In related traffic news, a fatal highway collision occurred between a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler on Motorway 7. Initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist crashed into the lorry without applying brakes, suggesting a high-speed impact. Read more HERE.

In central Thailand, a 56 year old man, known for his habitual heavy drinking, lost control of his truck and collided with an 18-wheel lorry in Chachoengsao. His drinking routine remained unaltered even during Buddhist holidays. Read more HERE.