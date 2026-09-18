Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
1 minute read
Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A minimart worker in Lopburi won 12 million baht in the Thai government lottery, but decided to keep working at his regular job, saying he would use some of the winnings to build a new home.

Sompong Phusakul bought two lottery tickets from his regular seller at Tha Wung Market on the morning of September 16. Both carried the first-prize number 730640, earning him a combined 12 million baht.

The 46 year old said he had not yet paid for the tickets when he bought them because he and the seller knew each other well.

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He then went to work as usual, cutting grass at the minimart, before later discovering that his tickets had won first prize.

A Lopburi lottery winner scooped 12 million baht with two first-prize tickets but says he will keep working at the same minimart.
Photo via DailyNews

After returning home in Hua Samrong subdistrict, Sompong said he was so excited that he could not sleep that night.

He waited until the following morning to tell his wife, who shared the news with relatives before they travelled to the Government Lottery Office to claim the prize.

Despite becoming a millionaire overnight, Sompong rode his motorcycle to work as usual yesterday, September 17.

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He asked the minimart owners for permission to leave briefly so he could return to the market and pay the lottery seller for the two winning tickets.

A Lopburi lottery winner scooped 12 million baht with two first-prize tickets but says he will keep working at the same minimart.
Photo via DailyNews

Sompong said he plans to use part of the winnings to build a new home to replace his deteriorating house and save the remainder to support his family.

He also insisted that he would continue working at the minimart rather than quit his job.

The shop owners said Sompong had worked for them honestly for more than 20 years and congratulated him on the win. They also said they were prepared to offer advice on managing the prize money.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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