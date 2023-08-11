Tears and bridges: TikTok tale of 20-year reunion reveals homeless friend’s tragic journey from loss to living under a bridge

Photo via Sanook

A TikTok user recently shared a heart-rending story of his reunion with a long-lost friend, after 20 years. The individual was left visibly shocked at the condition of his friend who is disabled, homeless, and forced to live under a bridge after losing his home to a train.

The user, who goes by the account name @dyb0u0wv8t8l, captured the heart-breaking scenario in a video revealing the shocking situation of his homeless friend, who had become physically incapacitated following a crane accident and lost his home due to a train eviction.

The post read…

“After not seeing each other for 20 years, I never thought you would end up like this. Falling from the crane has left you disabled, and the train took your home. I do not have a lot but wait for me. I will visit you often. Once I have something, I will take you with me. Be it disability or whatever, you are still my friend, Big.”

In the shared TikTok footage, it was evident that his homeless friend had been enduring immense struggles; living under a bridge with his family due to disability and the consequential inability to walk comfortably. The TikTok user assured his friend in the video…

“I do not have a lot, but I will come again.”

Following the post, a significant number of viewers expressed their views on the situation. Most found the friendship between the two, which stayed intact despite the separation of 20 years, truly inspiring. They further applauded the TikTok user’s promise to continue supporting his homeless friend under such dire circumstances. Despite the years apart, they never really forgot each other and are always ready to lend a helping hand.

