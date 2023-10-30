Coach crash from Loei to Bangkok leaves one injured

Photo: KhaoSod.

A near-fatal crash involving a coach and two dogs left almost 40 passengers in a state of shock and one with leg injuries. The fully loaded coach from Loei to Bangkok veered off the road and plunged into a canal, hitting a tree on the way down. The driver revealed that the incident occurred because he swerved to avoid two dogs fighting on the road.

The coach crash happened at 12.10am today. Nathawut Chanprommin, Deputy Inspector for the Chaiyaphum Police, received notification of the incident, which took place near a junk shop, close to the Thai Power Station on Highway 201 in Kaeng Khro, Chaiyaphum. The accident site was approximately 8 kilometres into Chaiyaphum Province. Rescue teams from Sawangthamna, Chaiyaphum, were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, authorities found a white air-conditioned coach, part of the Transport Company’s Bangkok-Loei route, with registration number 10-1991, Loei Province, and side number 29-85. The coach had fallen into a roadside canal, and one passenger had sustained injuries to their right leg. They were immediately taken to Chaiyaphum Hospital. Almost 40 passengers, both seated and standing, were waiting for help to continue their journey to Bangkok.

The driver, 38 year old Sarawut Kaewkid, had set off from Loei Province at 8.30pm the previous night intending to deliver his passengers to Bangkok via Route 201.

Upon reaching the accident site, two dogs ran into the road, fighting each other. Sarawut swerved to avoid the dogs, causing the vehicle to lose control, plunge off the road into the canal, and collide with a tree. The police will summon Sarawut for further questioning to establish the exact facts of the unprecedented coach crash, reported KhaoSod.

