Loei police officer arrested for insider role in drug trafficking network

A Thai police officer was arrested in Loei after he was found sharing confidential operational information with a drug trafficking network.

The arrest followed an expanded investigation by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), which began after seven drug traffickers were detained in Phan district, Chiang Rai, between May 17 and 20 last year.

During that operation, officers seized more than 523 kilogrammes of ketamine. The drugs were believed to have been smuggled into Thailand for onward distribution to a third country. Authorities also confiscated assets valued at over 4 billion baht.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of four key members of the network, including a Thai woman known as Meow. Officials said she had links to drug producers and financial backers, with assets worth more than 10 million baht seized.

The probe later identified a police lieutenant colonel based in Loei as a suspect. According to ONCB officials, the accused had provided internal information, including operational plans and officer movements, to members of the trafficking network.

Authorities further alleged that the officer assisted suspects in avoiding arrest and legal consequences.

The corrupt police was arrested at his residence in Wang Saphung district, Loei. Assets valued at more than 2 million baht were seized during the operation.

Searches were also carried out at his workplace, where officers reported finding 75 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba, on his desk.

In total, authorities arrested 10 suspects connected to the case and seized assets worth more than 16 million baht. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects and expand the case.

In a separate incident in 2024, a police officer in Nakhon Sawan was arrested following a sting operation conducted by colleagues at Nong Pling Police Station.

Officers posed as buyers and arranged to purchase 50 Yaba tablets, leading to the suspect’s arrest outside the station. Nearly 100 pills were reportedly seized from the officer and his accommodation.