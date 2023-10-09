Locked out of luck: Thai woman’s desperate climb ends in tragic fall from condo (video)

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

A Thai woman met a tragic end as she fell from the fifth floor of her condominium in Chon Buri province. The Thai woman had tried to access her room by climbing onto the roof after accidentally locking herself out.

A Thai man named Nut called for help from officers at Laem Chabang Police Station and Vibharam Hospital Rescue Team when his girlfriend, 23 year old Sa, suffered serious injuries after plummeting from the fifth floor of the condo.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Sa lying on the ground in a car park area, along with a damaged motorcycle and a balcony railing. Sa was unconscious, with blood seeping from her ears. The Thai woman was immediately rushed to Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital but despite all efforts, Sa tragically passed away at the hospital.

Sa’s boyfriend, Nut, revealed that he and Sa arrived at their room on the fifth floor and realised that they had forgotten the key. Nut decided to go seek out condo staff to get a spare key, leaving Sa to wait outside the room.

In an attempt to quicken things up, the Thai woman climbed through the window, walked on the canopy of the window and tried to step out onto the balcony of her room. Unfortunately, the balcony railing was loose and Sa fell to the ground in the car park.

Nut said he did not know that Sa took such a risk.

Nut added that they had returned home from a birthday party. Nut did not reveal whether or not his girlfriend had consumed alcohol during the birthday celebration.

A Thai man, 30 year old Manat, recounted the shock he experienced on witnessing the distressing incident. He had been preparing to leave the car park on his motorbike when a crash caught his attention. He went to look and found the Thai woman lying on the ground.

Officers from Laem Chabang Police Station confirmed that the tragic fall was an accident, as the moment was recorded on the condominium’s security cameras.

Police used this as an opportunity to warn others not to risk their lives by climbing up the building to the locked room.

