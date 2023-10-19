Locals petition to halt contentious 200-billion-baht water project in Thailand

Picture courtesy of NNT

The Chiang Mai Administrative Court received a petition yesterday from locals seeking the cancellation of a contentious 200-billion-baht water diversion venture. This project, designed to bolster the water supply to the Bhumibol dam in Tak, now teeters on the precipice of uncertainty due to the residents’ opposition.

The ambitious project details the construction of a diversion barrage, an access road to the barrage, a reservoir, a water pump station, and a water supply tunnel. However, these developments carry a substantial risk of disrupting the local environment.

The primary objective of the project was to ensure a steady flow of water to the Bhumibol dam, a critical water source for both agricultural activities and hydroelectric power production.

Covering an expansive 3,641 rai, the project’s territory includes areas that were planned for inclusion in the Mae Ngao National Park. As per the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, the project could potentially affect 29 families spread across 36 villages, reported Bangkok Post.

The petition of protest was lodged by the People’s Network of Yuam-Ngao-Moei-Salwin Basin and residents from Chiang Mai, Tak, and Mae Hong Son.

They listed the defendants as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), the expert committee that conducted the EIA report, the Office of the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, the National Environment Committee, and the cabinet.

In their plea, the network called for the court to either suspend or completely terminate the project, claiming it was progressing in blatant defiance of legal regulations.

Furthermore, the network requested the court to mandate the authorities with the task of drafting regulations or laws aimed at safeguarding the river basins of Yuam, Ngao, Moei, and Salaween. These rivers are all predicted to suffer negative consequences as a result of the project.

