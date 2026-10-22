Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 1:38 PM
1 minute read
Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home
Photo by ipuwadol via Getty Images

Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reassured the public that plant variety protection granted to a private company for four holy basil varieties does not prevent Thais from growing or eating the herb.

The issue gained attention after BIOTHAI, a non-profit organisation, reported that food manufacturer CPRAM had secured plant variety protection for four varieties of holy basil, or Kaphrao, named Kaew Juree 01, Kaew Juree 02, Kaew Juree 03 and Kaew Juree 04.

The varieties reportedly received protection for 12 years, until 2036, under Thailand’s Plant Variety Protection Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPRAM developed the varieties from native holy basil to meet the company’s production requirements. According to the report, the company sought plants with a strong aroma, a bold and spicy flavour, rapid growth and consistent yields.

CP pad kraphrao
Photo via Facebook/ CPRAM

Under the protection arrangements described in the report, anyone intending to sell plants or seeds matching the four protected varieties must seek permission or comply with the conditions set by the relevant department or rights holder.

BIOTHAI raised concerns that the registration could affect farmers’ and communities’ ability to collect, save and share seeds, as well as grow holy basil for non-commercial purposes.

Suriya said the law allows companies to protect newly developed plant varieties, comparing the system to pharmaceutical companies protecting compounds they have developed.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Thai holy basil
Photo by Arayabandit via Canva

He stressed that people could continue growing native red, white and wild holy basil varieties commonly used in Thai cooking. He also said growing the four protected varieties for household consumption remained permitted, while commercial propagation without authorisation could be restricted.

CPRAM told Thai PBS that it did not own every variety of holy basil in Thailand. The company said more than 200 varieties existed and that at least eight other brands sold holy basil seeds.

The company maintained that farmers and members of the public could choose and cultivate other varieties without having to buy seeds from CPRAM.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 1:38 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured Pattaya News

Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

2 hours ago
Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok Crime News

Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others Bangkok News

Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey

3 hours ago
American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery Pattaya News

American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

4 hours ago
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud Crime News

Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

4 hours ago
TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending Press Room

TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending

4 hours ago
Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe Pattaya News

Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint Thailand News

Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

20 hours ago
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown Business News

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

20 hours ago
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket Phuket News

French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

20 hours ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

21 hours ago
Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday Transport News

Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

21 hours ago
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband&#8217;s ex still attacks her Crime News

Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

21 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

22 hours ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

23 hours ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

23 hours ago
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan Crime News

Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers Crime News

Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

24 hours ago
Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance Thailand News

Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

1 day ago
Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15 Education

Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

1 day ago
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system Phuket News

Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand video news | App Fee Crackdown, Pad Kra Pao Lawsuit, Pattaya Thief Escapes Police