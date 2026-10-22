Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home

Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reassured the public that plant variety protection granted to a private company for four holy basil varieties does not prevent Thais from growing or eating the herb.

The issue gained attention after BIOTHAI, a non-profit organisation, reported that food manufacturer CPRAM had secured plant variety protection for four varieties of holy basil, or Kaphrao, named Kaew Juree 01, Kaew Juree 02, Kaew Juree 03 and Kaew Juree 04.

The varieties reportedly received protection for 12 years, until 2036, under Thailand’s Plant Variety Protection Act.

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CPRAM developed the varieties from native holy basil to meet the company’s production requirements. According to the report, the company sought plants with a strong aroma, a bold and spicy flavour, rapid growth and consistent yields.

Under the protection arrangements described in the report, anyone intending to sell plants or seeds matching the four protected varieties must seek permission or comply with the conditions set by the relevant department or rights holder.

BIOTHAI raised concerns that the registration could affect farmers’ and communities’ ability to collect, save and share seeds, as well as grow holy basil for non-commercial purposes.

Suriya said the law allows companies to protect newly developed plant varieties, comparing the system to pharmaceutical companies protecting compounds they have developed.

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He stressed that people could continue growing native red, white and wild holy basil varieties commonly used in Thai cooking. He also said growing the four protected varieties for household consumption remained permitted, while commercial propagation without authorisation could be restricted.

CPRAM told Thai PBS that it did not own every variety of holy basil in Thailand. The company said more than 200 varieties existed and that at least eight other brands sold holy basil seeds.

The company maintained that farmers and members of the public could choose and cultivate other varieties without having to buy seeds from CPRAM.

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