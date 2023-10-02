Local fishermen discover dead body of foreign man in Chon Buri sea

Photo via ThaiRath

Local fishermen discovered the dead body of an unidentified foreign man in the waters of Sattahip Bay in Chon Buri province.

The Rojjana Dhammasatarn rescue team received a distressing report about the dead body at 4pm on Saturday, September 30. Upon arrival, officers encountered a group of fishermen, who had anchored their fishing boat near the body, while waiting for official assistance.

According to the report, the deceased was a foreign man. He was dressed in black shorts, a black and grey polo shirt, and an orange wristband. Notably, he bore a tattoo, reading A@P, on the left side of his chest.

Authorities on the scene estimated that the foreign man met his unfortunate fate about three to six days prior to the discovery. The rescue team retrieved the body, and a comprehensive autopsy is scheduled to ascertain the man’s identity.

Officials at Sattahip Police Station also said they would check missing person reports in Chon Buri and neighbouring provinces for any possible leads.

In a separate incident last week, the dead body of an unidentified woman was found in the waters near Koh Larn, an island within Chon Buri province, on September 25. The woman was later identified as 20 year old Narada Daicharong. She was found on Koh Larn with her Russian boyfriend, who had mysteriously disappeared.

Further investigation into this case revealed that a speedboat had collided with Narada and her Russian boyfriend while they were enjoying a swim. The police successfully located and apprehended the boat driver, who claimed not to have been aware of the accident until the police intervened.

The following day, the lifeless body of the Russian man, 22 year old Enrike Rakhman, was found near Thian Beach, about 70 metres from the scene. He had cut wounds on his back, left shoulder and neck. A Thai woman, who claimed to be Rakhman’s relative, appeared at the scene and confirmed Rakhman’s identity.

