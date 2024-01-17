Liver cancer claims life of healthy 37 year old: The silent killer no one’s safe from

Photo courtesy of iStock

The tragic tale of a 37 year old patient, who despite regular exercise and abstaining from alcohol, was diagnosed with liver cancer and succumbed to the disease within just two months, stresses the importance of early detection and treatment. The patient’s story was shared by a hospital page to raise awareness about the silent killer that is liver cancer.

The patient first presented with symptoms of abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and yellowing of the eyes and skin just a week before seeking medical attention. What was shocking was the swift progression of the disease. In addition to the patient’s young age and healthy lifestyle, the speed at which the disease claimed his life was alarming.

The X-ray images revealed an abnormal growth in the liver, with more than half of it covered in dark spots of varying sizes, indicating the presence of cancerous cells. The patient’s liver cancer was believed to have stemmed from a viral infection, although he had never shown any symptoms.

Two main types of viruses can cause liver cancer: Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. The patient admitted that he had detected the virus over a decade ago but was told by a doctor that it wasn’t serious at the time. This regretful revelation highlights the importance of regular check-ups and timely treatment.

Treatment of Hepatitis B and C can significantly reduce the risk of developing liver cancer. Some individuals, however, miss this opportunity. In the patient’s case, there was no follow-up after the initial detection of the virus, leading to the loss of a vital window of opportunity for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Many people have never been tested for the virus, and even those who have had general health check-ups might not have been tested for Hepatitis B and C. Some people, despite having normal blood test results, mistakenly believe they have been tested for everything. Everyone needs to get tested for Hepatitis B and C at least once in their lifetime.

Key points

Those who have never been tested should consider getting checked, particularly for Hepatitis B and C.

For those who have been tested and told they don’t need treatment, it is advisable to seek a second opinion and ensure regular follow-ups.

For those who have been tested and advised to follow up but haven’t due to laziness or lack of time, it is crucial to make time for regular check-ups.

Medical professionals need to stay updated with the latest medical knowledge and for the healthcare system to promote regular health check-ups.

