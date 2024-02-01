Live cobra smuggled onboard AirAsia flight from Bangkok concealed in bottle

Photo courtesy of News Nine

CISF personnel thwarted a smuggling attempt at Kempegowda International Airport, Karnataka, India, as a passenger who landed from Bangkok on an AirAsia flight tried to conceal a live cobra inside a bottle.

The astute CISF officers uncovered the hidden serpent during a routine luggage check. The daring passenger, identified as Purushottam, now faces the clutches of the Forest Department as they launch a full-scale investigation into this bizarre reptilian smuggling plot.

This incident echoes a similarly shocking incident in September last year, where another passenger tried smuggling 78 animals, including monkeys, pythons, and cobras, from Bangkok to Bengaluru. Customs officials, acting under the Customs Act of 1962, seized the illicit cargo, leaving the nation stunned.

But the reptile isn’t the only shocking discovery at Bengaluru Airport. In a separate case, a passenger arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attempted a daring gold smuggling operation. The concealed gold, ingeniously hidden inside a flask, turned out to weigh 122.22 grammes worth a whopping 7,52,875 Indian Rupees (323,000 baht), reported News Nine.

Bengaluru Airport has become a hotspot for audacious smuggling attempts, making headlines with each surprising revelation.

In related news, a “Snakes on a Plane” incident unfolded on a domestic flight when a slithery serpent was discovered crawling over the head of a passenger. A TikTok user, @wannabnailssalon, uploaded a series of three clips detailing the event, causing a stir among netizens. The incident occurred on January 13 when the TikTok user was returning from Bangkok to Phuket.

In other news, Suvarnabhumi International Airport admitted that its baggage screening officer allowed two foreigners to smuggle animals onto a flight from Bangkok to Taipei. The airport reported it had already suspended the reckless officer after 25 more smuggled animals were discovered onboard the same flight.

A Thai passenger on a flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Tao Yuan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, revealed to the public on October 3 that Chinese passengers had smuggled several animals onboard, including a rat, an otter and snakes. The animals later escaped from a bag and strolled around the cabin floor shocking passengers onboard the flight.