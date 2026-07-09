Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa

Officials in Koh Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani province, approved a proposal to blacklist and revoke the visa of a Lithuanian man today, July 9, following complaints and criminal cases involving alleged theft, trespassing, property damage and concerning behaviour.

The decision concerns 56 year old Edvinas, a Lithuanian national who has reportedly lived in the district for about 10 years.

Koh Pha Ngan district chief Phaisith Thongjerm chaired the sixth meeting of a district committee reviewing foreign nationals suspected of inappropriate behaviour or legal offences.

The committee considered a proposal to blacklist Edvinas and revoke his visa under the authority of the Immigration Division 6 commander.

Officials said complaints against Edvinas had led to legal action on two occasions. The cases involved allegations of trespassing, theft from a residence and property damage, as well as theft from a residence at night.

Two additional police reports concerned alleged threatening behaviour, physical assault and public nuisance.

Representatives from local police, immigration, district administration, tourist police and local government unanimously supported submitting the blacklist and visa revocation proposal.

The review formed part of coordinated efforts by police, immigration and provincial officials to monitor visitors and people suspected of committing offences in the district.

A preliminary background check also alleged that Edvinas had behaved aggressively, threatened others and caused fear among members of the community.

Local officials alleged that Edvinas had behaved aggressively and threatened members of the community. They also alleged that he sometimes spoke incoherently and removed his clothes in public, causing disturbances for residents and tourists.

MGR Online reported that following the committee’s approval, officials proceeded with the blacklist and visa revocation process.

Elsewhere, Phuket Immigration has withdrawn the visa of a 32 year old Turkish national due to an Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged offences involving illegal firearms and unauthorised sharing of personal data.