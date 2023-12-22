Listening devices found at MCOT headquarters

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Authorities unearthed concealed listening devices strategically placed within the conference rooms of Thailand‘s Mass Communication Organisation (MCOT) yesterday, December 21.

The discovery took place during a thorough sweep of the MCOT headquarters.

The eavesdropping devices, cunningly planted in the rooms designated for MCOT board meetings, sent shockwaves through the media landscape. The police, accompanied by forensic experts, meticulously combed through the sixth floor of the MCOT headquarters at the behest of the organisation itself. Swift action ensued as officials from the affected areas were promptly relocated, and the entire floor was sealed off, reported Thai PBS World.

MCOT swiftly responded to the espionage bombshell, releasing a statement confirming the filing of a formal complaint with the police. In no uncertain terms, the statement declared that any individuals implicated in the covert bugging operation would face dismissal.

Follow us on :













In related news, National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol has pledged to eradicate a criminal organisation accused of orchestrating violence and hatred among rival students at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai campus. Pol. Gen. Torsak vowed to tackle the shadowy group, linking them to the fatal shooting of Thanasorn Hongsawat in the Khlong Toei area on November 11. He revealed startling details about the group’s activities, transforming former students into alleged criminals involved in arms stockpiling, committing crimes, and even hiring lawyers for their defence.

In other news, highway police in Phatthalung intercepted three pickup trucks carrying 58 illegal Bangladesh immigrants. The migrants were being smuggled into Hat Yai to work. The drivers confessed to receiving 1,500 baht per person, a higher income than transporting goods or vegetables. Deputy Superintendent Chamnan Suwanchatree, along with seven officers, set up a checkpoint on the southbound Asia Highway between Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung. Inside three pickup trucks, hidden under the cover usually used for transporting vegetables, were 58 Myanmar nationals – 25 men, 26 women, and seven children.