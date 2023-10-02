Lisa from BLACKPINK wows Paris with a ‘crazy’ cabaret act, controversy and sizzling moves

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Lisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, concluded her headline performance at the renowned Parisian cabaret, Crazy Horse Paris, between September 28 and 30, leaving audiences awestruck with her sultry dance moves.

The show, without a doubt, managed to captivate audiences with its electrifying performance that left fans and celebrities alike buzzing with excitement. The praise that poured in from these quarters was nothing short of overwhelming, a testament to the show’s ability to strike a chord with its viewers.

As with any high-profile event, it was not without its fair share of criticism. Amidst the adulation and applause, there were voices of disapproval that emerged from certain quarters.

Some individuals took issue with the 26 year old Lisa’s bold and risqué stage attire, as well as the application of heavy makeup, which they perceived as pushing the boundaries of taste and appropriateness.

Adding to the mix of opinions was the sharp critique voiced by Chinese actress Sui He, whose comments carried significant weight.

Sui He did not mince words in her disapproval of the performance of Lisa BLACKPINK, alleging that it objectified women. Her stance on the matter resonated with some, sparking a larger debate about the portrayal of women in the entertainment industry.

Artistic impression

The contrasting reactions to the show highlight the diversity of perspectives within the audience. While some viewed the performance as a celebration of artistic expression and individuality, others scrutinized it through a critical lens, raising questions about the line between creativity and objectification in the realm of entertainment.

This discourse underscores the complexity of the entertainment world, where differing opinions and interpretations are par for the course.

Yet, each evening, an army of fans, known as Blinks and Lilies, lined up outside the cabaret to show their support for Lisa Lisa BLACKPINK. After each performance, Lisa would greet her fans, accept gifts, and sign autographs. A recent encounter with a fan, who goes by the handle ‘lisamygem’, particularly moved Lisa to tears.

The fan held up a sign that read…

“You don’t have to be in the best places, I hope you always be happy in the place where you wish to stand. Lisa is very talented.”

The Buriram-born artist responded by acknowledging the fan, taking the sign with both hands and taking the time to read it before signing it. This heartfelt exchange served as a much-needed morale boost amidst the gruelling performance schedule.

Adding to Lisa’s joy, her Instagram account, lalalalisa_m, recently crossed the milestone of 98 million followers, further cementing her status as a global icon.

You don’t have to be in the best places, I hope you always be happy in the place where you wish to stand. CRAZY LISA GENG MAK (is awesome) ❤️, she said thank you looking me in the eye, took the sign with both hands & took time to read before signing 🥹 I love you so much Lisa.” – lisamygem, October 1, Khaosod reported.

