Lionel Messi’s arrival in Hong Kong has sent football fever soaring in the region, as the mighty maestro and his Inter Miami cohorts landed at Hong Kong International Airport on their private jet. The football sensation’s visit, delayed by Riyadh Airport hiccups, has the city buzzing with anticipation.

The team, fresh from two encounters against Saudi clubs in Riyadh, touched down at 2.30pm local time today, just half an hour later than the originally scheduled welcome ceremony at 2pm. The delay was attributed to logistical challenges faced in Riyadh, pushing back the eagerly awaited unveiling of Messi and his star-studded teammates.

Hong Kong’s Premier League is abuzz with excitement as Inter Miami gears up to clash with a local team at the Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday. The match, a part of their extensive preseason tour spanning five countries and a jaw-dropping 24,000 miles (39,000 kilometres), promises an exhibition of football prowess, with Messi taking centre stage.

Co-owner and football legend David Beckham, after a fleeting visit to Bangkok, Thailand, reportedly touched down early for a behind-the-scenes commercial engagement before the main event. The Inter Miami squad, featuring luminaries such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, is set to grace a pre-match press conference at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel this afternoon, adding to the pre-game excitement.

Sunday’s showdown became the hottest ticket in town when the news of Messi’s visit broke. Fans snapped up tickets priced between 880 and 4,880 Hong Kong dollars (approximately 4,000 to 22,000 baht) within an hour of release back in December. The anticipation is palpable, with the entire city eagerly awaiting the exhibition game.

The football frenzy doesn’t stop with the match. Inter Miami has planned an open training session tomorrow at Hong Kong Stadium, tickets for which have already been grabbed by eager fans. Some 15,000 tickets were generously distributed to local communities by the city’s government, ensuring broad participation, reported South China Morning Post.

Injury and defeat

Beyond the pitch, the Miami club staff is set to host two football clinics for children aged nine to 14 and selected charities, adding a heartwarming touch to their visit.

Despite reports of Messi nursing a hamstring injury, the football maestro played a brief seven-minute cameo in Miami’s match against Al Nassr in Riyadh, where they suffered a 6-0 defeat. The much-anticipated showdown between Messi and his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo, also dealing with an injury, failed to materialise, leaving fans disappointed.

As the excitement reaches its peak, the anticipation for Messi’s performance in the Hong Kong match is unparalleled, with government sources revealing contractual obligations binding Messi to the game, barring unforeseen illness or injury.