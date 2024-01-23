Lion spotted in Bentley in Pattaya sparks concern and criticism

The popular tourist destination of Pattaya was abuzz with surprised and concerned chatter when an unusual sight was spotted. An exotic pet, a full-grown lion, was seen enjoying the breeze in an open-top Bentley sports car.

The sight of the lion, far from its usual habitat, in a bustling city, sparked a wave of incredulity, concern, and criticism, as it was paraded around a densely populated area by its foreign owner.

The Bentley driver took his unusual pet for a spin in his luxurious Bentley sports car. The sight of this majestic beast, not a typical pet by any means, strolling around the city was indeed a spectacle.

The incident was widely shared by both Thai and foreign nationals, expressing astonishment and concern. After all, a lion is not a common pet and poses a potential danger, especially when it is presented in a public place where many people congregate.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s announcement on the control of certain types of wildlife that must be registered with authorities came into effect on October 19, last year. It specifically listed the lion (Panthera Leo) as a controlled wild animal or a carcass of a controlled wild animal that needs to be registered with the authorities.

According to the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department, if a person possesses a lion and has duly reported it according to the law, it is not considered illegal. However, the law regarding controlled wildlife has strict regulations that the owner must strictly abide by since these species can be dangerous and pose risks to human lives and bodies.

Follow us on :













This incident has highlighted the need for responsible pet ownership and strict regulation of exotic pet ownership. It also raises questions about the safety of the public and the welfare of the animals themselves.

As the video of the lion in the luxury car circulates, it has sparked a mix of awe, concern, and criticism, leading to lively debates about exotic pet ownership and public safety, reported KhaoSod.