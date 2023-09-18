Life coach Sean Buranahiran’s wildfire of legal troubles: Self-help guru in hot seat

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

In a recent turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the self-help community, renowned life coach Sean Buranahiran finds himself embroiled in a legal quagmire. He is facing serious allegations of duping the public and misappropriating funds intended for wildfire relief efforts. The prosecutor’s office in Nonthaburi formally issued summonses, calling upon the victims to provide their testimonies on October 10.

The genesis of the scandal can be traced back to Sean’s public appeal for financial contributions to support firefighters combating devastating forest fires in Chiang Mai. However, the narrative took a dramatic twist when a post emerged on the Maem Po Dam social media page.

The post, authored by an individual claiming to be a member of the forest fire-fighting brigade in Chiang Mai, alleged that the officials had not received any form of assistance or monetary aid from Sean.

In an attempt to clear the air, Sean took to his own Facebook page, Sean Buranahiran – Sean B. Hiran, to elucidate his stance on the matter. Despite his clarifications, the controversy refused to die down.

Adding fuel to the fire, the CSI LA page recently disclosed that the Nonthaburi prosecutor decided to formally charge Sean.

The charges levelled against him include deception of the general populace and the misallocation of charitable donations. The victims, who were initially assembled by the CSI LA page approximately three years prior, have now received official court letters and are prepared to testify against Sean.

Legal documents disseminated by the page reveal that the victims are slated to appear in court on the afternoon of October 10, precisely at 1.30pm.

The revelations have elicited a torrent of public commentary, with the CSI LA page’s post garnering a considerable amount of attention in a remarkably short period.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact Sean’s career and reputation, both of which are currently hanging in the balance, Khaosod reported.

