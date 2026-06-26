Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

Thailand’s House of Representatives has passed the country’s first “Lemon Law” in principle, shifting the burden of proof for defective goods from consumers to sellers. The bill was approved unanimously with 420 votes on June 24, with no opposition or abstentions.

The legislation, formally titled the Product Defect Liability Act, is the first bill submitted to Parliament by the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The Cabinet approved the draft on June 16 as part of its policy to strengthen consumer rights.

The 420-vote approval covered all six versions of the bill submitted for consideration, including drafts co-sponsored by consumer advocate Saree Ongsomwang and 21,111 eligible voters, as well as separate proposals from MPs across the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai Party, and Democrat Party. The vote to adopt the Cabinet draft as the working version passed with 275 votes, with a 24-member special committee appointed to review it and a 15-day amendment period set.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi, who presented the bill on behalf of the government, said many modern products use complex technology that makes defects difficult to detect at the time of purchase.

When problems arise, she said, buyers have typically been required to prove that a fault existed before delivery, leading to drawn-out disputes and unnecessary costs.

Under the new law, sellers would be presumed liable if a product develops a defect within a specified period after delivery, with no requirement for the buyer to prove the fault originated before purchase.

For general goods, electrical appliances, electronic devices, and motorcycles, that period is six months. For automobiles, it is extended to one year.

Consumers would also gain the right to request repairs, replacements, price reductions, or refunds. In cases involving serious defects, buyers could demand an immediate replacement within seven days for general products and within 14 days for electrical and electronic goods.

Repair deadlines would be capped at 60 days for most products and 90 days for vehicles. Strict liability provisions apply specifically to cars and motorcycles, meaning sellers are liable in all cases where a defect is found within the defined period and mileage thresholds.

Supamas said the law would reduce disputes, lower the burden of litigation, and push businesses to improve product quality, bringing Thailand’s consumer protection standards closer to international norms. People’s Party MP Kanphong Prayoonsak said the bill would encourage repair over replacement, cutting electronic waste and promoting environmental responsibility among businesses. Democrat MP Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, who co-sponsored the bill and brought a lemon to the chamber floor as a symbol of products that fail to match their advertised quality, said the legislation marked a fundamental shift from a “buyer beware” system to one where sellers bear responsibility. She cited a past case in which consumers spent 13 years fighting for compensation over defective vehicles, arguing that those with the knowledge and resources to prove a defect should be the ones required to do so.