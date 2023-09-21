Late-night fires engulf two major Thai car spoiler factories

Photo: KhaoSod

Two automotive spoiler production factories were ablaze in a single night, causing damage worth millions. Firefighters battled the blazes for hours, suspecting an electrical short circuit as the cause. The factory fire took place at 10pm yesterday, in the Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon. The affected factories, MKP Auto Parts Co., Ltd., located at Moo 10, Klong Maduea, were major automotive spoiler production sites covering an area of more than two acres. Flames raged from within the factories, breaking through the roof, leading to the urgent intervention of firefighters.

Firefighters from Klong Maduea Municipality were the first responders, calling for backup from nearby fire centres. Almost 20 fire trucks and numerous small water pump vehicles were deployed to tackle the fierce factory fire, exacerbated by the presence of resin used in spoiler production acting as an excellent fuel source. The situation was further complicated by fears of the fire spreading to neighbouring factories, heavy rainfall, and intermittent gusts of wind which hindered the firefighting efforts. Firefighters formed a perimeter, spraying water around the factories before fire crews could penetrate and douse the flames inside the factories. This process took more than an hour, and even after the fire was brought under control, they had to continuously cool down the area to prevent any re-ignition.

Initial inquiries from the responding officials revealed that the factories were large-scale automotive spoiler manufacturers, and there were no workers present at the time of the incident. The rapid spread and difficulty in extinguishing the fire were primarily due to the large amount of resin stored inside the factories. Thaweesak Leklak, Deputy Director of the Krathum Baen Police Investigation Department, plans to summon the factory owner for further statements and coordinate with scientists from the Forensics Department to determine the precise cause of the fire, likely to be an electrical short circuit. The exact value of the damage is still to be assessed by the business owner, but it is estimated to be in the millions, reported KhaoSod.

