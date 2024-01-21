Large-scale anti-crime initiative launched in Sa Kaeo, Thailand following brutal murder

Picture courtesy of Police

In a shocking development in Sa Kaeo, Thailand, a large-scale anti-crime initiative has been launched by the Aranyaprathet District Police, spurred by the brutal murder of a 47 year old woman. The alleged culprits, a group of teenagers aged between 13 and 16, reportedly include the sons of two local police officers from the eastern province.

The campaign, aiming to curb youth crime, was set in motion last night, January 20, under the direction of Police Major General Theerachai Chamnanmor, investigative commander of Provincial Police Region 2. The action was taken in response to an order from national police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol, following the woman’s murder on January 12. The victim, suffering from mental health issues, was allegedly killed by a gang of teenagers.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theerachai used the launch of the campaign to encourage the Aranyaprathet police force to remain committed to their duties, thereby rebuilding their tarnished reputation. He emphasised the necessity of enforcing laws regarding the conduct of young people, including the prevention of drug use and illegal alcohol sales to minors. These measures aim to prevent a repeat of the tragic events of January 12, reported Bangkok Post.

The police have been further directed to pay special attention to the homeless population in their jurisdiction.

The victim, Buaphan Tansu, was found lifeless in a pond near a school in Aranyaprathet on the day of the incident. Initially, police identified her 54 year old husband, Panya Khongsaenkham, as the prime suspect based on his alleged confession.

Follow us on :













However, CCTV footage unveiled a different story. The video showed five teenage boys on two motorcycles harassing and attacking Buaphan. Following an altercation, Buaphan threw a bottle at them, which may have instigated the brutal attack.

In a shocking twist, Panya later claimed that he was tortured and coerced into confessing to the murder by a group of policemen. He alleged that he was chained and had a bag placed over his head during the process.