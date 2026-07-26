Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand

A bat species never before recorded in Thailand has been discovered in Bueng Kan province, marking the country’s first confirmed sighting of the Laotian Leaf-nosed Bat.

The Forest Biodiversity Division announced the discovery in a Facebook post on July 24, saying researchers identified the bat after surveying Hin Sam Wan (Three Whale Rock) Recreational Forest, a protected area managed by the Royal Forest Department.

Experts confirmed the bat as the Laotian Leaf-nosed Bat (Hipposideros rotalis), marking the species’ first recorded appearance in Thailand.

Previously, the species had only been documented in Laos, where it is believed to inhabit an area of more than 20,000 square kilometres.

Researchers said the discovery expands scientific understanding of the bat’s distribution and highlights the ecological connection between forests on both sides of the Thai-Lao border.

The Laotian Leaf-nosed Bat is a small insect-eating species weighing about 11 grams, with a forearm measuring 45 to 49 millimetres. It is distinguished by its broad ears and uniquely shaped noseleaf, a leaf-like structure around the nose that helps scientists identify different bat species.

The bat has been recorded in natural forests and is also known to roost in limestone caves. It typically lives in small groups and uses echolocation calls with frequencies of around 69 to 71 kilohertz to navigate and locate prey.

Researchers said little is currently known about the species’ breeding habits and wider biology.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Laotian Leaf-nosed Bat is listed as Least Concern, meaning it is not currently considered at risk of extinction.

The Forest Biodiversity Division added that the discovery highlights the ecological value of Thailand’s forests and the importance of continued biodiversity surveys, which could lead to further scientific discoveries and support future conservation efforts.

In similar news, a team of Thai researchers has discovered a new species of ant in a rubber plantation near a tourist cave in Trang province. The insect has not been seen again since the area underwent development.