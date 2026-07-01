Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 3:47 PM
341 1 minute read
Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Laos handed 24 Thai nationals to Thai officials at the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai yesterday, June 30, after officers linked them to alleged call centre scam operations.

The group, comprising 15 men and nine women aged 19 to 41, was transferred by officers in Bokeo province, Laos, for legal proceedings in Thailand. Some of those returned had travelled using temporary border passes.

Checks by Thai officials found that two members of the group were wanted under existing arrest warrants. Sarayu, a 25 year old man, is wanted under two warrants issued by the Phetchabun Provincial Court and another from the Maha Sarakham Provincial Court on May 27, 2026, on allegations of fraud and offences under the Computer Crime Act.

Somsak, a 33 year old man, is also wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phra Nakhon Tai Kwaeng Court on February 23, 2023, in connection with allegations of fraud and offences under the Computer Crime Act.

Laos returned 24 Thai nationals for legal proceedings over alleged call centre scam links, with two found to have arrest warrants.
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Among those returned were individuals allegedly linked to a group involving a fake police lieutenant, according to the investigation.

Lao authorities also handed over evidence seized during the operation, including 11 mobile phones, four laptop computers and 20 passports. Thai officials have begun screening, interviewing and conducting background checks on all 24 individuals.

Khaosod reported that police will continue investigating whether the group has links to technology-related crime networks and call centre scam operations.

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Officials said anyone found involved in offences will face legal proceedings, while those identified as victims will be separated and assisted under state procedures.

Laos returned 24 Thai nationals for legal proceedings over alleged call centre scam links, with two found to have arrest warrants.
Photo via Khaosod

Similarly, earlier in January, Cambodia allowed 162 Thai nationals to return to Thailand through a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi province, with six of them later found to be wanted criminals.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 3:47 PM
341 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.