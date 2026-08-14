Laos gambling crackdown sends 130 Thais back home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 3:07 PM
1 minute read
Laos gambling crackdown sends 130 Thais back home | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

A group of 130 Thai nationals who had worked for online gambling operations in Vientiane have been handed back to Thailand to face legal action, following a gambling crackdown in Laos.

The men and women were received yesterday, August 13, by a team comprising Nong Khai Immigration officers, Mueang Nong Khai police, and Thai embassy staff in Vientiane. The handover followed a Lao operation against an online gambling and scam network in the capital.

All 130 were brought across the first Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Mueang Nong Khai district and taken for screening by a multi-disciplinary team at the Nong Khai Territorial Defence Volunteers base.

A Laos gambling crackdown has sent 130 Thai nationals home to face legal action after working at online betting sites in Vientiane.
Photo via DailyNews

Initial checks found no human trafficking victims, no one who had been deceived into the work, and no one wanted under an arrest warrant.

Investigators found the group had gone to work for six online gambling websites, earning an average of US$420 to US$540 (14,000 to 18,000 baht) a month. They had rented rooms next to the Saint Vegas casino in Vientiane, and some had been there only a month before the Lao crackdown.

Laos held the group for working without permission and for gambling-related work in the country. Once the Lao legal process was complete, officials there arranged with Thailand to send all 130 back, where they will be dealt with under Thai law.

A Laos gambling crackdown has sent 130 Thai nationals home to face legal action after working at online betting sites in Vientiane.
Photo via DailyNews

In another operation, earlier in July, Laos handed 24 Thai nationals to Thai officials at the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai after officers linked them to alleged call centre scam operations. Checks by Thai officials found that two members of the group were wanted under existing arrest warrants.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 3:07 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.