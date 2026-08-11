Laos deports 41 Thai gambling website workers after crackdown

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 1:08 PM
1 minute read
Laos deports 41 Thai gambling website workers after crackdown | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Lao officials have deported 41 Thai nationals who allegedly operated online gambling websites from Vientiane after previously working as gambling website administrators in Cambodia.

Thai officials received the group at the Territorial Defence Volunteer Company in Mueang district, Nong Khai, yesterday, August 10. The returnees comprised 30 women and 11 men who had been arrested in Laos before being deported to Thailand.

Initial screening found that none of the 41 were considered victims of human trafficking and none had outstanding arrest warrants.

Laos deports 41 Thai gambling website workers arrested in Vientiane, where they worked 12-hour shifts for three online gambling operations.
Photo via Matichon

Checks of their travel histories found that all 41 had previously worked as administrators for gambling websites in Cambodia. They decided to return to Thailand after clashes broke out along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The group later travelled together to Vientiane through the Nong Khai border checkpoint, where they rented accommodation and allegedly established a base for online gambling operations.

During interviews and screening, all 41 admitted crossing the border to work as administrators for three gambling websites. They worked 12-hour shifts, with pay varying between the three operations.

Laos deports 41 Thai gambling website workers arrested in Vientiane, where they worked 12-hour shifts for three online gambling operations.
Photo via Matichon

According to Matichon, workers for Maha Heng 777 received 400 baht per day, while those working for UFA and 365 were paid 15,000 baht and 18,000 baht per month, respectively.

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On July 22, Lao officials carried out a crackdown targeting illegal gambling networks, human trafficking and scammers. The 41 Thai nationals were arrested during the operation and later deported to Thailand.

Laos deports 41 Thai gambling website workers arrested in Vientiane, where they worked 12-hour shifts for three online gambling operations.
Photo via Matichon

In a similar operation earlier in July, Laos handed 24 Thai nationals to Thai officials at the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai after officers linked them to alleged call centre scam operations. Checks by Thai officials found that two members of the group were wanted under existing arrest warrants.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 1:08 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.