Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son

The father of a student who was seriously injured after being hit by a teacher’s car inside a Lamphun school has appealed to the media for help, saying his family has received no compensation from the teacher.

The boy’s father spoke to reporters today, September 16, and provided documents and CCTV footage relating to the June 11 incident at a school in Li district.

He said his son was running across a road inside the school at around 12.47pm when he was struck by a car driven by a female teacher.

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According to the father, trees obstructed his son’s view, and the boy did not notice the approaching car in time.

The collision left the student seriously injured with a broken leg.

The case was investigated by police and later forwarded through the legal process, but prosecutors eventually issued a decision not to prosecute, according to the father.

He said the teacher had not provided compensation following the crash.

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While his son was receiving treatment at Lamphun Hospital, the father said the teacher visited him for about 10 minutes with a flower basket but did not provide further assistance.

The school later paid the family 10,000 baht from its accident insurance, he said.

The father said discussions over compensation were held after the crash. He initially sought 500,000 baht, before agreeing to reduce the amount to 100,000 baht following negotiations.

However, he claimed the teacher later told the family she would not pay and that they would have to take the matter to court if they wanted compensation.

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The father said he had spent significant amounts of money travelling and caring for his son over the past several months.

He added that the boy had not fully recovered, continued to have difficulties with everyday activities and was still struggling to attend school normally.

The father said the prosecutor’s decision not to pursue the case had left him unsure where else to seek help, prompting him to take the matter to the media.

The teacher involved in the collision is due to retire from government service at the end of September, according to the CH7 HD.

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