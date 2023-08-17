Lampang woman wins 100,000 baht lottery, credits six-year faith in revered Kai Kaew

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A woman from Lampang, northern Thailand, elatedly claimed 100,000 baht in lottery winnings. According to sources, she attributed her luck to blessings from Kru Kai Kaew, an admired spiritual teacher, at Thep Prathan Phorn’s place of worship. The woman disclosed her six-year faith in Kai Kaew before the lottery result announcement.

It is reported that the lucky woman won the fifth prize lottery – five tickets, each worth 20,000 baht (US$562), summing up to a total prize fund of 100,000 baht (US$2,812).

Kru Kai Kaew, considered a sacred person, is housed at Thep Prathan Phorn’s place of worship on Thakraw Noi Road, Sop Tui subdistrict, Mueang Lampang district. The place is known for housing revered individuals and sacred objects, over ten in total. These include revered monks like Luang Por Kasem Kemago, Por Poo Payanak, Pra Pikanesuan, Phraya See Hoo Ha Ta, Phya Khrut, Phra Raahoo, Maha Thep Trimumurti, Thao Wessuwon, Pu Ruesee, and Kru Kai Kaew, reported KhaoSod.

The lucky lady, 39 year old Patchana Yamano from Lampang, shared her story about her and her friends knowing Kru Kai Kaew for six years. Before its establishment in Lampang, they used to go for blessings in Chiang Mai and Lamphun.

With Thep Prathan Phorn’s place of worship becoming available, they made it their regular pitstop for seeking luck and fortune. On the day of the lottery result, she and her friends visited the place as it was gaining popularity. She bought a set of five lottery tickets and three single tickets, picking her favourite numbers. When the lottery numbers were announced, Patchana excitedly and loudly claimed her winnings of the fifth lottery prize with those five tickets.

In addition to this, it was revealed that others also struck lottery luck after visiting other sacred individuals at the palace.

An anonymous man said he won the fourth prize in the recent lottery, having sought blessings from Por Poo Payanak.

Follow us on :













A husband and wife couple claimed a lottery win from their vehicle registration number, resulting in a sum of 10,000 baht. These instances reinforce the personal belief in the blessings at Thep Prathan Phorn’s place of worship.

The palace has been officially blessing devotees since December 8, last year and has been open around the clock for about eight months.