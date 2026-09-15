Lampang singer faces legal action over ex-abbot scandal parody

A singer in Lampang is facing legal action after dressing in clothing resembling Buddhist monk robes and performing on stage in a parody of a recent ex-abbot scandal.

Footage shared on social media showed the singer wearing yellow cloth and behaving in a way that drew criticism from Buddhists and Lampang residents, who said the performance was inappropriate and should not have mocked religion.

The performance took place at a well-known entertainment venue in Mueang Lampang district and appeared to imitate the recent “Sami Chot” scandal.

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The director of the Lampang Provincial Office of Buddhism later submitted photographs and video of the performance to Mueang Lampang Police Station and asked officers to investigate.

Officials said the singer’s conduct could fall under Section 206 of the Criminal Code, covering acts deemed insulting to religion. The offence carries between one and seven years in prison, a fine of between 20,000 and 140,000 baht, or both.

Section 208 could also apply to anyone improperly wearing clothing or using symbols suggesting they are a monk, novice, ascetic or religious cleric. The offence carries up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

According to Khaosod, the singer went to Mueang Lampang Police Station yesterday evening, September 14, and brought the costume worn during the performance for investigators to examine.

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The venue itself is also under scrutiny. Mueang Lampang district officials and police inspected the establishment after the incident and said the performance could fall within laws governing obscene or indecent entertainment.

A complaint was subsequently filed against the venue owner, operator or licence holder under Section 19 of the Entertainment Places Act, which requires licence holders to ensure that entertainment at their venues is not obscene or indecent.

Violations can carry up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, while the venue’s licence may also be suspended or revoked.

The matter has also been reported to the Lampang governor, who instructed officials to pursue the case fully.

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The act appeared to parody the recent Ayutthaya ex-abbot scandal, in which an abbot was arrested over alleged losses of more than 92 million baht in temple funds and transfers to a woman believed to be his intimate partner. Police also reportedly found CCTV footage showing the pair having sex inside his quarters.

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