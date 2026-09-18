Lampang band apologises after monk parody performance

The leader of a Lampang band and its lead singer apologised yesterday, September 17, after the singer wore cloth resembling a monk’s robe and stripped off his underwear during a live performance.

The incident came amid wider backlash in Lampang over another monk-parody performance linked to the viral sex scandal involving a former abbot in Ayutthaya.

This particular performance took place at an entertainment venue in Ko Kha district on September 11. Footage later circulated online, drawing criticism over what viewers saw as mockery of monks and the Buddhist faith.

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The Lampang Provincial Office of Buddhism subsequently submitted video evidence to Ko Kha Police Station on September 14, asking police to investigate possible offences concerning insulting religion and improperly dressing as a monk, as well as alleged public indecency.

Parinya, leader of the Noi Na Inter band, apologised to Lampang residents and Buddhists over the performance, saying it resulted from poor judgement.

He said the group had intended only to entertain customers and had not meant to mock, insult or demean monks.

Parinya said the band would exercise greater care over future performances and would avoid using matters involving the nation or religion as material for entertainment.

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Parinya also said he had visited Phra Ratchajintawachiraphon, the chief monk of Lampang province and abbot of Wat Phra Kaeo Don Tao, to ask for forgiveness. According to him, the monk forgave them.

Lead singer Wittaya also apologised, saying the performance had not been rehearsed and was created spontaneously to entertain customers.

He said the orange cloth used during the act was actually a patterned tablecloth that resembled a monk’s robe when seen from a distance.

Wittaya said he had no intention of insulting monks and had told customers beforehand that what they were about to see was a performance.

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He acknowledged, however, that the act had upset Buddhists and apologised for the mistake.

Khaosod reported that the management and staff of Ban Puean@Lampang, where the performance took place, also issued an apology.

The venue said it had not known about the act in advance and that neither management nor the musicians intended to insult Buddhism or any related institution.

It described the incident as a failure to intervene quickly enough during a live performance and said staff would tighten controls to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

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