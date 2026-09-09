100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang | Thaiger
Photo via Lampang Rescue Association

A large rock weighing about 100 kilogrammes fell from a roadside cliff in Lampang and smashed through the roof of a pickup truck, killing the driver yesterday, September 8.

Thoen Police Station was alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm, on Highway 106, the Thoen-Li route in Na Pong subdistrict, Thoen district, Lampang.

Police coordinated with a doctor from Thoen Hospital, officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and rescue workers before travelling to the scene.

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A falling rock in Lampang crushed the roof of a pickup, killing a 42 year old driver as he travelled home to Chiang Mai.
Photo via Lampang Rescue Association

A grey Isuzu pickup truck registered in Chiang Mai was found in the middle of the road. A large rock weighing around 100 kilogrammes was lying beside the vehicle.

The roof above the driver’s seat had been badly crushed by the impact, trapping the driver underneath. He was later identified as 42 year old Sonthaya.

His girlfriend, 40 year old Atcharaphan, had been travelling in the passenger seat and survived the incident without serious injuries.

A falling rock in Lampang crushed the roof of a pickup, killing a 42 year old driver as he travelled home to Chiang Mai.
Photo via Lampang Rescue Association

Initial inquiries found that the couple had been travelling from Si Sa Ket province to their home in Doi Tao district, Chiang Mai.

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Rain had made the road slippery, causing Sonthaya to lose control of the pickup and spin out on a bend while driving uphill.

Other motorists stopped to help and managed to get the pickup back to the side of the road. As Sonthaya prepared to continue the journey, the huge rock broke away from the roadside cliff and crashed onto the roof above the driver’s seat, killing Sonthaya.

Sonthaya’s body was taken to Thoen Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. Police also contacted his relatives so arrangements could be made for the body to be collected for religious rites.

A falling rock in Lampang crushed the roof of a pickup, killing a 42 year old driver as he travelled home to Chiang Mai.
Photo via Lampang Rescue Association

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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